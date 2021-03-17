4 Bun Hairstyles From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram That Will Spruce Up Your Festive Look Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Festivals are the perfect occasions to show off your make-up and hairstyle skills. It's an occasion where you meet your friends and relatives and clicks a lot of pictures and so you ought to look good. Since, the festive as well as wedding season is on air, we know you must be looking for good hairstyle ideas to spruce up your look. Today, we have come up with hairstyle ideas for all bun lovers. Buns not only suit best with ethnic attires but also keeps your hair out of your face. Moreover, the best part about buns is that it comes in various styles from simple to stylish and so you can choose the ideal one according to the time, place, and occasion.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a pro at acing bun hairstyles. So far, we have seen her nailing easy as well as stunning bun hairdos and now it has become her go-to hairstyle. Sometimes she pulls them up in a casual style, sometimes she gives it a unique twist. So here are the 4 different bun hairdos we found from the diva's Instagram profile, that will surely help you spruce up your festive look.

Priyanka Chopra’s Looped Bun Priyanka Chopra pulled all her tresses up into a casual looped bun. And her this hairstyle is what that can be made under 5 mins. All you have to do is, first grab all your hair on your hand and tie it into a ponytail with the help of an elastic. Take another hair elastic and create a loop. Leave some extra hair out to create the messy effect. Style your bangs or secure them back with the help of bobby pins and you're done. Priyanka Chopra’s Front Twist Bun Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a powerful statement at the Fashion awards with her front twist bun. Her this hairdo looked very unique and so it do requires some time and skills in order to ace it. To create it, first take out the front section of your hair and secure it with an elastic to later use it for twisting. Grab the remaining hair and tie them up in a neat high ponytail. Place the puff-maker accessory near the ponytail and comb all your hair on the top of it and around to give it a voluminous look. Secure with bobby pins. Now untie the front section, pull it back, and twist it in a circular motion. Secure it with bobby pins and hair spray. Priyanka Chopra’s Side Parted Knot Bun On the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra teamed her gorgeous floral printed saree with knot bun and looked super stunning. She gave her hair side-partition with bangs, framing her half forehead, that suited her look well. To create this hairstyle, grab all your hair and tie it back into a mid ponytail. Now take the hair of your ponytail and wrap it clockwise around the base of your ponytail. Once you reach the tips of your hair, tuck the hair underneath the hair tie. Style your bangs and you're good to go. Priyanka Chopra’s Braided Bun Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocked the braided bun with full perfection and looked wonderful as well as stylish. Her this hairstyle is perfect for festivals and weddings. To create the similar hairstyle, pick the top section of your hair and start creating french or dutch braid from the front. Keep adding a thin section of your hair into your braid as you go back. Once you reach the crown part of your head, grab all the hair and tie it into a high ponytail. Twist the ponytail and create the bun.

So, which bun hairstyle of Priyanka Chopra's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram