    Want A Dreamy Roka Outfit Goal? Take Cues From Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Fashion

    Sometimes strictly western and sometimes traditional, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making fashionable waves. A few days ago, she surprised us in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown and now, she wowed us with a traditional attire, which was designed by Anushree Reddy. She was styled by Ami Patel and we must say that she looked nothing short of drop-dead gorgeous.

    The actress wore an elaborate outfit, which was full-sleeved, beautifully structured at the bodice, and contradicted by asymmetrical hemline. The attire had a flowy skirt that was enhanced by ruffled lightweight fabric. Her ensemble was adorned with intricate floral work and Priyanka draped a dreamy and complementing dupatta with her ensemble.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas Style

    Well, she was the traditional perfection and the actress notched up her style statement with a statement neckpiece and earrings. She also wore an elaborate bangle and dazzling rings. Her jewellery came from Khanna Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade and a small bindi. The side-swept layered tresses completed her look. Priyanka Chopra was dressed for the Roka ceremony of her brother. The diva looked like a dream. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
