Priyanka Chopra Wears A Long Black Dress Again But This One Is A Lot More Understated Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A Ralph Lauren aficionado, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the store launch of Ralph Lauren in Delhi. This was the first store launch of Ralph Lauren in India and a number of fashion enthusiasts were present for the special occasion. Priyanka wore an understated Ralph Lauren maxi dress for the event and looked gorgeous.

She wore a black maxi dress, which was detailed with a round neckline. After Vanity Fair's Oscar Party 2019, this is for the second time, she wore a black dress. This dress was sleeveless on one side and full-sleeved on the other. It was a structured and figure-hugging number that had an overlapping detail towards the hem. It was an absolutely classy dress, fuss-free and humble. Priyanka looked effortlessly elegant and paired her dress with matching pencil heels.

There was something so natural about her look and the seasoned actress elevated her look with dewy-toned and light makeup. The accentuated cheekbones, light kohl, and glossy pink lip shade, totally went well with her black attire. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her amazing look. She also accessorised her look with delicate earrings, a metallic bracelet, and chic rings. Priyanka Chopra redefined style and totally caught our attention. So, what do you think about her style and look? Feel free to share opinions on the comment section.