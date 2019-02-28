ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra Wears A Long Black Dress Again But This One Is A Lot More Understated

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Ralph Lauren

    A Ralph Lauren aficionado, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the store launch of Ralph Lauren in Delhi. This was the first store launch of Ralph Lauren in India and a number of fashion enthusiasts were present for the special occasion. Priyanka wore an understated Ralph Lauren maxi dress for the event and looked gorgeous.

    Priyanka Chopra Fashion

    She wore a black maxi dress, which was detailed with a round neckline. After Vanity Fair's Oscar Party 2019, this is for the second time, she wore a black dress. This dress was sleeveless on one side and full-sleeved on the other. It was a structured and figure-hugging number that had an overlapping detail towards the hem. It was an absolutely classy dress, fuss-free and humble. Priyanka looked effortlessly elegant and paired her dress with matching pencil heels.

    Priyanka Chopra Party Look

    There was something so natural about her look and the seasoned actress elevated her look with dewy-toned and light makeup. The accentuated cheekbones, light kohl, and glossy pink lip shade, totally went well with her black attire. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her amazing look. She also accessorised her look with delicate earrings, a metallic bracelet, and chic rings. Priyanka Chopra redefined style and totally caught our attention. So, what do you think about her style and look? Feel free to share opinions on the comment section.

    Priyanka Chopra News
    Priyanka Chopra Insta

    Read more about: priyanka chopra ralph lauren
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue