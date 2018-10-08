Preity Zinta's Latest Outfit Is Relatable, Trendy, And Something You Can Easily Have In Your Closet

Preity Zinta recently attended the India Today Conclave and it was absolutely wonderful to see and listen to one of our favourite actresses talking about myriad topics- right from Salman Khan to #MeToo movement. For the occasion, Preity was dressed in a very smart attire and gave boss lady vibes but with her charming dimpled smile.

Her attire came from one of the leading fashion label, Marks & Spencer. Her pantsuit ensemble was from the brand's latest Per Una collection and Preity looked more than just stunning in it. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Preity's look was a cross between formal and casual. Coming to her attire, it consisted of a structural coat that featured overlapping lapeled collar and full bracelet sleeves.

She paired her coat with matching straight-fit and crisp pants. Her outfit celebrated the autumn season, as it was dipped in the earthy tone. It was a muted-hued attire, which the actress paired with shiny golden-hued pointed pumps.

Her makeup was natural and light. It was marked by a soft eye makeup and pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with side-parted curly tresses.

We thought Preity Zinta's style statement was a lot relatable. It was the style that we could ace too- definitely as inspiring as her words of wisdom.