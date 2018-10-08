ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Preity Zinta's Latest Outfit Is Relatable, Trendy, And Something You Can Easily Have In Your Closet

By
Preity Zinta fashion

Preity Zinta recently attended the India Today Conclave and it was absolutely wonderful to see and listen to one of our favourite actresses talking about myriad topics- right from Salman Khan to #MeToo movement. For the occasion, Preity was dressed in a very smart attire and gave boss lady vibes but with her charming dimpled smile.

Her attire came from one of the leading fashion label, Marks & Spencer. Her pantsuit ensemble was from the brand's latest Per Una collection and Preity looked more than just stunning in it. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Preity's look was a cross between formal and casual. Coming to her attire, it consisted of a structural coat that featured overlapping lapeled collar and full bracelet sleeves.

Preity Zinta latest news
leepakshiellawadi

She paired her coat with matching straight-fit and crisp pants. Her outfit celebrated the autumn season, as it was dipped in the earthy tone. It was a muted-hued attire, which the actress paired with shiny golden-hued pointed pumps.

Her makeup was natural and light. It was marked by a soft eye makeup and pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with side-parted curly tresses.

We thought Preity Zinta's style statement was a lot relatable. It was the style that we could ace too- definitely as inspiring as her words of wisdom.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue