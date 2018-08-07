Preity Zinta Makes A Strong Case For Red-Hued Bridal Saris In Her Latest Movie Poster

The absolutely cute and gorgeous Preity Zinta's last major movie on the big screen was 'Ishkq in Paris' but that didn't do well at all. And subsequently, while she made cameo apperances in 'Happy Ending' and 'Welcome to New York', we mostly thought that she has finally taken a break from the movie world. And to be honest, we had been missing the actress, who wooed us as a short-tempered girl in 'Kal Ho Na Ho'.

But, she surprised us just now by giving a big announcement on Instagram. The actress is going to be back on the silver screen. Her movie 'Bhaiaji Superhitt' is going to hit the screens this October and she will be playing the role of a character named, Sapna Dubey.

We also have a feeling that we are going to see a lot of traditional fashion in the movie. In the poster of the film, which is characterised by a monument and a pristine lake in the background, Preity is seen standing quite confidently with a gun in her hand.

She is definitely up to something in the movie. As far as her attire is concerned, she has draped a sari in a Gujarati style. She has worn the classic red-coloured sari, which Hindu brides normally wear on their weddings and Preity looked absolutely killer in her traditional wear.

Her sari is very rooted and has an old-fashioned touch. In other words, there is nothing modern about her attire. So, yes it is likely that she would be playing a character from the regular walk of life. Her sari is accentuated by intricately done golden floral border and the pallu of her sari is also adorned with nature-inspired embroidery.

Preity has rounded off her look with red bridal bangles, sindoor, and a small red bindi. She has also worn a subtle chain that we think is a mangalsutra. Her makeup is enhanced by red highlighted cheeks, soft kohl, and light red lip shade.

Well, Preity has managed to impress us as far as her styling is concerned but we hope her movie also becomes a superhit.