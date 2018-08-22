Prateik Babbar's Drag Fashion Look Is The Most Interesting At LFW 2018 So Far

'Mulk' actor Prateik Babbar was the showstopper for Chola the Label by Sohaya Mishra. He owned the ramp and proudly represented the drag fashion. The actor looked dapper and he seemed to have enjoyed each moment. Like the designer, Prateik too felt that drag fashion is largely untouched subject in the country and that it should be brought to the forefront. Well, kudos to the actor for supporting the cause and walking down the ramp.

His attire was dipped in simple hues and grey was the colour used in his outfit too. The colour grey was incorporated to explain the areas oblivious to us about drag queens. The grey hue elaborated on the fact that the drag fashion is still in the grey zone and unexplored.

So, his shirt was long, flared, and unbuttoned and his abs clearly got flaunted. The bottom of his outfit was very interesting and blurred the gender lines. It was a cross between a skirt and pyjama and it seemed to be a wrap-around. Prateik complemented his attire with black-hued formal shoes.

Apart from his ensemble, his makeup and accessories were also worth every stare. He wore a half-moustache and beard. The golden-hued tribal jewellery was attached around his one eye and his one side of the forehead was also partially covered with the tribal accessory.

Prateik's look was one of the most interesting we found so far at LFW 2018. Do you agree with us too?