Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Prateik Babbar's Drag Fashion Look Is The Most Interesting At LFW 2018 So Far

By
Prateik Babbar Showstopper LFW 2018

'Mulk' actor Prateik Babbar was the showstopper for Chola the Label by Sohaya Mishra. He owned the ramp and proudly represented the drag fashion. The actor looked dapper and he seemed to have enjoyed each moment. Like the designer, Prateik too felt that drag fashion is largely untouched subject in the country and that it should be brought to the forefront. Well, kudos to the actor for supporting the cause and walking down the ramp.

Prateik Babbar LFW

His attire was dipped in simple hues and grey was the colour used in his outfit too. The colour grey was incorporated to explain the areas oblivious to us about drag queens. The grey hue elaborated on the fact that the drag fashion is still in the grey zone and unexplored. 

Lakme Fashion Week Prateik Babbar

So, his shirt was long, flared, and unbuttoned and his abs clearly got flaunted. The bottom of his outfit was very interesting and blurred the gender lines. It was a cross between a skirt and pyjama and it seemed to be a wrap-around. Prateik complemented his attire with black-hued formal shoes.

Prateik Babbar Insta

Apart from his ensemble, his makeup and accessories were also worth every stare. He wore a half-moustache and beard. The golden-hued tribal jewellery was attached around his one eye and his one side of the forehead was also partially covered with the tribal accessory.

Prateik Babbar Mulk

Prateik's look was one of the most interesting we found so far at LFW 2018. Do you agree with us too?

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Benefits Of Crab Walking
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue