Richa Chadha’s Fashion Seems Inspired By Parveen Babi’s Jawani Jaaneman Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Who can forget Parveen Babi's shimmering golden jumpsuit in the song, Jawani Jaaneman from the song, Namak Halaal. Her jumpsuit became an iconic number and a biography on her features this dress of hers on the cover. So, let's talk about this ensemble of hers.

Her dress was modern and iconic and it was a full-sleeved number with shimmering details. The bodysuit was intricately embellished and accentuated by figure-flattering silhouette. It was an original discotheque number and featured a wrap-around. It was a gorgeous number and Parveen Babi pulled it off so comfortably and confidently.

She wore gold-toned danglers that upped her stylish look. She also spruced up her look with a statement neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and accentuated by contoured cheekbones. The winged eyeliner notched up her avatar and the side-swept curly and wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Her look has inspired many and Richa Chadha is one of the divas, who took inspiration from Parveen Babi. Richa Chadha wore a golden-hued outfit back in 2018 for a promotional video shoot. Her dress was scalloped with wrapped details and it seemed a contemporary take on Parveen Babi's iconic golden dress.

Of late also Richa Chadha wore a dress that was sleeveless and long with intricately-done embellished accents. Her Krésha Bajaj Zaveri dress was figure-hugging with pleated details and accessorised with stunning earrings. The makeup was highlighted by bright red lip shade and the side-swept hairdo completed her look.