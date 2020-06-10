ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fashion Diary: Parveen Babi And Zeenat Aman’s Western Fashion Look Decoded

    By
    |

    Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman have been often compared with each other and the reigning 70s actresses would also confuse people because of their striking similarity. They both had their own distinctive features but what made these two ladies stand out were their unapologetic western looks in those times, where actresses would mostly be conservative while dressing up. They were also bold on-screen and they acted effortlessly, which is what also led to a comparison between the two. Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman have also given us a number of fashion moments too but we are going to decode one of those, which totally caught our attention.

    So, we got this picture, in which both Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi flaunted western outfits and looked amazing. While Zeenat Aman exuded sassy vibes, Parveen Babi radiated boss lady attitude. So, speaking about Zeenat Aman first, she wore a black-hued top and paired it with black trousers and a blue jacket with a waistband. She accessorised her look with earrings and the makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Parveen Babi, on the other hand, wore a brown jacket that was collared and full-sleeved with meticulously-placed buttons and white trousers. She carried a striped clutch with her and upped her look with sleek danglers, which went well with her look. The makeup was contoured and enhanced by pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted feather-cut tresses completed her look.

    So, didn't they give you fashion goals and inspired you to step up your fashion game? Let us know that.

    Source: Pinterest

    More ZEENAT AMAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue