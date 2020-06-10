Fashion Diary: Parveen Babi And Zeenat Aman’s Western Fashion Look Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman have been often compared with each other and the reigning 70s actresses would also confuse people because of their striking similarity. They both had their own distinctive features but what made these two ladies stand out were their unapologetic western looks in those times, where actresses would mostly be conservative while dressing up. They were also bold on-screen and they acted effortlessly, which is what also led to a comparison between the two. Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman have also given us a number of fashion moments too but we are going to decode one of those, which totally caught our attention.

So, we got this picture, in which both Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi flaunted western outfits and looked amazing. While Zeenat Aman exuded sassy vibes, Parveen Babi radiated boss lady attitude. So, speaking about Zeenat Aman first, she wore a black-hued top and paired it with black trousers and a blue jacket with a waistband. She accessorised her look with earrings and the makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Parveen Babi, on the other hand, wore a brown jacket that was collared and full-sleeved with meticulously-placed buttons and white trousers. She carried a striped clutch with her and upped her look with sleek danglers, which went well with her look. The makeup was contoured and enhanced by pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted feather-cut tresses completed her look.

So, didn't they give you fashion goals and inspired you to step up your fashion game? Let us know that.

Source: Pinterest