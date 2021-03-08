Saina Trailer Launch: Parineeti Chopra Exudes Confidence And Boss Lady Vibes In Her White Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After the release of her Netflix film The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra is now geared up for her next upcoming biographical sports film titled Saina, which is based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal. Today, on the special occasion of International Women's day, the filmmakers unveiled its trailer. For the launch event, the actress stepped out of her home dressed in a white pant suit and got clicked by the paparazzi. In her power suit, Parineeti exuded confidence and boss lady vibes. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, for the Saina trailer launch event, Parineeti Chopra opted for a white pant suit and gave major office fashion goals in it. It consisted of a full-sleeved wide lapel open-front blazer and high-waist straight loose pants. She layered her blazer with a deep white crop top and completed her look with a pair of pointed silver heels. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress accessorised her look with white pearl studs while the white nail paint upped her look.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Parineeti slightly highlighted the high points of her face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of her nose, and the cupid's bow and her jawline as well. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted straight tresses loose. The stylish round black reflectors added cool quotient to her look.

So, what do you think about this look and pantsuit of Parineeti Chopra? Let us know that in the comment section.