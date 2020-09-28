Just In
On Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday, Karisma Kapoor Gives Us A Sibling Fashion Moment With This Picture
On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, his siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to their Instagram feeds to share pictures of Ranbir Kapoor. The siblings are considered among the most stylish brother-sisters duo in the Indian film industry. And we got a fashion moment with Karisma Kapoor's picture with Ranbir Kapoor. Let's decode their outfits and looks.
So, Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor looked adorable in the picture. While Ranbir pouted for the camera, Karisma looked striking as she smiled for the camera. Speaking about Ranbir first, he wore a black outfit that seemed like a traditional outfit. It was a bandhgala number with textured elements. His black-hued jacket was full-sleeved and structured. Karisma looked amazing in her golden attire. Since, the picture was cropped, we can't comment on what she wore.
So, Karisma Kapoor wore a round-necked golden-toned ensemble that was accentuated by shimmery accents. It was a beautifully-embellished number that was full-sleeved. She accessorised her look with a pair of chic earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about their attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram