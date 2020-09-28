Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 7 Times The Actor Made Stylish Impression With His Cool Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 September 1982, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor marked his acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya. With his brilliant acting, he not just earned the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Debut but also secured his place in the industry. The actor continued giving many hit films and today, he is one of the highest paid actors of Hindi Cinema.

Apart from his on-screen performances, Ranbir has always been everyone's favourite because of his off-screen fashionable appearances. Defining his fashion in three words, we can say, it's cool, chic, and stylish. Be it ethnic or western, he pulls off each outfit in the coolest way and takes our heart away each time he steps out. So, on his birthday, take a look at some of his wow-worthy outfits that left us absolutely impressed.

Ranbir Kapoor In A Blue Shirt And Brown Pants Ranbir Kapoor sported a quarter-sleeved classic-collar light-blue shirt, which featured number 1 print in black colour. The Sanju actor teamed his shirt with ankle-length light-brown hued pants and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. With short hair and beard, he rounded out his look and looked dashing. Ranbir Kapoor In A White T-Shirt, Denims And Jacket Ranbir Kapoor donned a white T-shirt, which was accentuated by small black line patterns. He teamed his T-shirt with grey-hued denim jeans and layered his ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front black jacket. The Raajneeti actor completed his look with a pair of stylish black shoes that had yellow and white base. With stubble beard, he spruced up his look. Ranbir Kapoor In A Blue Sherwani Ranbir Kapoor was decked up in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar blue sherwani, which was accentuated by golden buttons and a pocket square. He teamed his sherwani with plain white bottoms and completed his look with a pair of polished brown shoes. The Rockstar actor accessorised his look with a wrist watch and wrapped up his look with a short beard. Ranbir Kapoor In A Shirt, T-shirt And Denims Ranbir Kapoor was dressed to impress in a half-sleeved round-collar white T-shirt, which featured graphic prints. He teamed it with navy-blue denim jeans and wrapped a red and blue checked shirt around his waist. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and spruced up his look with a stubble beard. Ranbir Kapoor In A Blush-Pink Kurta Ranbir Kapoor exuded desi vibes in a blush pink kurta and pyjama set. His full-sleeved half-placket long kurta was accentuated by elaborately-embroidered white patterns. The Brahmastra actor teamed his kurta with plain white pyjama. With black framed eyeglasses and short beard, he rounded out his look. Ranbir Kapoor In A Powder-Blue Ethnic Suit Ranbir Kapoor donned a full-sleeved powder-full long kurta, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered checked patterns. He layered his kurta with a sleeveless greyish-blue short jacket that had black-hued buttons. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor teamed his kurta and jacket with matching churidar bottoms and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With red teeka, stubble beard, and a few wrist bands, he elevated his look. Ranbir Kapoor In A Black Panstsuit Ranbir Kapoor gave formal fashion goals to all the men out there in his black pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer that was accentuated by a pocket square and side pockets. He layered his blazer with a black waistcoat and a formal white shirt with a white tie. The Barfi! actor paired it with high-waist black pants and completed his look with a pair of polished black shoes. The black wrist watch upped his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Instagram