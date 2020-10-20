Happy Birthday Nargis Fakhri: 4 Times The Actress Exuded Sass In Her Classy Outfits And Stunned Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 20 October 1979, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri marked her acting debut in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar, for which she was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress then appeared in films like Main Tera Hero, Spy, Housefull 3, Dishoom, Azhar etc., and impressed us not only with her brilliant acting but also with her stunning looks. Well, no doubt, she is one of the most stunning actresses in the glamorous industry and her on-screen as well as off-screen fashionable appearances are what we totally are a fan of.

As Nargis Fakhri turns a year older today, let us take a peek into her fashion wardrobe and decode her top sassy and classy outfits for some fashion inspiration.

Nargis Fakhri In A Black Top And White Skirt Nargis Fakhri sported a half-sleeved buttoned-down black top, which she tucked with a high-waist white midi skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by ruffle-detailing and a net-fabric layer below her knee. She completed her look with a pair of black shoes and accessorised her look with stylish white-hued hoops. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, soft blush, and dark red lip shade. The stylish reflectors, added cool quotient to her look. Nargis Fakhri In A Colourful Printed Dress Nargis Fakhri was decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline full-length dress, which came from the label Camilla. Her easy-breezy comfy dress was accentuated by multi-hued prints and she teamed it up with a pair of flip flops. The actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped her look with pink lip shade. The golden-hued reflectors, added fashion quotient to her look and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Nargis Fakhri In A Red Dress With Black Jacket Nargis Fakhri was dressed to slay in a plain bright-red body-hugging midi dress, which came from the label American Vintage. Styled by Ruby Al Gayar, she layered her dress with a half-sleeved black leather jacket, that featured white-hued text prints and pockets. The diva completed her look with a pair of classy black heels and upped her look with funky red earrings and gloves. She let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint. The square-shaped blue sunglasses by Dina Zaki, suited her well and she looked class apart in it. Nargis Fakhri In A Little Black Dress Nargis Fakhri donned a full-sleeved little black dress and looked like a doll in it. Her pretty peplum dress featured two layers at the hem and she completed her look with a pair of black heel boots. The diva notched up her look with a pair of earrings and bracelets. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and maroon lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Nargis Fakhri? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Nargis Fakhri!

Pic Credits: Nargis Fakhri