Nargis Fakhri Will Make You Want To Elevate Your Glam Style With Her Outfits And Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri has been giving us stunning fashion goals with her outfits. The actress and model has been exuding classy vibes with her outfits. Be it her jewellery or dresses, Nargis makes us want to dress up. Her Instagram feed is lit up with her photoshoots in different outfits and we have decoded her three stylish looks for you. So, time to get some major fashion inspiration from Nargis Fakhri.

Nargis Fakhri's Black And White Outfit

The diva not only gave us vintage feels but also makeup and jewellery goals with her ensemble. She looked stunning in her attire and was posed to perfection at an al fresco café. The shoot was directed by Mahak Brahmawar Vijaivargia. Nargis Fakhri wore a black knitted sweater top with furry sleeves and paired it with a sheer white skirt with ruffled accents. It was an old school like and the actress also teamed her outfit with shiny formal shoes, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a chic ring and quirky cat-eyed frames. We also loved her statement pearl earrings and wish we had her earrings in our jewellery box. The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. The beaded black purse added to the 60s glam effect.

Nargis Fakhri's Grey Attire And Gold Earrings

Nargis Fakhri also gave us old school vibes, while looking at the traffic. She exuded winter glam vibes and looked straight out of a movie. The actress wore a grey checkered outfit that seemed warm and featured an overlapping detailing with a knot tied at the front. It was a full-sleeved number and while most would have opted for diamond jewellery with this attire but Nargis gave us another option. She wore a pair of traditional gold earrings, which were so eye-catching. Her makeup was highlighted by ruby red lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Nargis Fakhri's Yellow Dress

Checking her phone at an outdoor café, Nargis Fakhri gave us 60s fashion vibes with her attire and hat. She looked timeless in her canary yellow dress, which was full-sleeved and sheer. Her dress was tied at the front, which gave her dress a structure and it was a gorgeous number, perfect for the summer season. She looked like a ray of sunshine in her dress and teamed her attire with beige-hued sandals, which went well with her number and spruced up her look with a wide-brim greyish hat that added to the old school effect. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and muted pink lip shade. The sleek highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Nargis Fakhri's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Nargis Fakhri's Instagram