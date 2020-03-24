Nargis Fakhri Gives Fashion Tip On How To Ace Casual Tee By Pairing It With Pretty Skirt And Boots Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri leaves temperature soaring with each look of hers in stunning outfits. The diva always catches our attention with gorgeous outfits. Recently, the Main Tera Hero actress took to her Instagram feed to share throwback pictures from her September 2019 photoshoot, where she is seen flaunting a blue & purple-hued outfit. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Nargis Fakhri sported a half-sleeved round-collar midnight-blue tee, which featured late legendary singer David Bowie's poster in an orange hue. Styled by Mahak Brahmawar, she teamed her casual tee with a beautiful purple-hued long skirt that was layered with black net fabric. The Housefull 3 actress completed her look with a pair of white heel boots. Nargis accessorised her look with silver-toned stylish earrings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade. The Rockstar actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

We really liked this outfit of Nargis Fakhri. With this attire of hers, she gave us major fashion goals. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nargis Fakhri

