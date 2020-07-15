On 15 Years Of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Leading Actress Sushmita Sen’s Stunning Looks From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, and Sohail Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was released on 15 July 2005. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was a big hit and emerged as the fifth highest grossing film of the year. Though each celebrity gave wonderful performance in the film but it were leading actresses Katrina and Sushmita who kept the interest of their fans alive inthe film.

Even today, watching Miss Universe 1994 (Sushmita Sen) sizzling in gorgeous outfits and grooving stunningly on the hook steps of the songs, is a treat. As Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya clocks 15 years today, let us take a look at the diva's fashionable looks from the film's hit songs.

Sushmita Sen In A Blue Gown In the song Dil Di Nazar, Sushmita Sen was seen sporting a strappy plunging-neckline light-blue gown. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by shiny dots and a thigh-high side slit. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings. She let loose her silky long tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Sushmita Sen In A Red Saree In the song Saajan Tumse Pyaar, Sushmita Sen was seen decked up in a beautiful red saree and looking elegant in it. Her plain saree was accentuated by embellished border and she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The diva teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching blouse and upped her look with a pair of red drop earrings and bangles. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Sushmita Sen In An Orange Saree In the song Laga Laga Laga Re, Sushmita Sen looked super stunning as she grooved flaunting an orange-hued saree. It was a plain simple saree and she draped the sheer pallu of it in a nivi style. The actress paired her saree with a sleeveless matching shiny blouse and notched up her look with a pair of earrings, bangles, and rings. Sushmita let loose her straight tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and light lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these outfits of Sushmita Sen from the film. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cheers to 15 years of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya!

Pic Credits: T-Series