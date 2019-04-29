Want An Instant Mood-lifter Outfit? Nupur Sanon Has A Dress Suggestion For You

ENGLISH

    Nupur Sanon looked pretty as a peach in her dress, which we wished we had in our wardrobes. Well, we must say, Nupur's fashion game is as strong as her sister, Kriti and is only getting better with time. The dress was something we would have sported for a brunch outing. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    The dress was mustard-hued and off-shouldered with quarter sleeves. It was a figure-flattering number with a slightly wrinkled effect and this dress of hers was accentuated by black buttons. This attire was slightly flared towards the hem and Nupur enhanced her comfort quotient by teaming it with sports shoes.

    Nupur Sanon Style

    Nupur teamed her dress with a beige-hued money bag and the makeup was marked by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept voluminous tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Nupur Sanon's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

     

