Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Look Cute As They Twin In Mustard Outfits For Their Haldi Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Playback singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot this weekend and the celebrations have already begun. The couple recently kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with their haldi ceremony and the pictures have taken the internet by storm. For the special function, the duo got dressed in their mustard numbers and looked absolutely adorable as they twinned with each other. While Neha looked beautiful in a saree, Rohanpreet, on the other hand, sported kurta-pyjama. So, let us take a close look at their outfits for couple fashion goals.

So, Neha Kakkar was decked up in a mustard-hued simple plain saree by Shilpi Ahuja and looked extremely beautiful. She draped the perfectly-pleated pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching half-sleeved plunging-neckline blouse. Styled by Ritz Sony, the soon bride-to-be accessorised her look with white-pearls detailed heavy metallic earrings rings, and anklet from Indiatrend and Just Peachy while the white and yellow flower detailed maang tikka and bracelet, upped her look.

With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Neha slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses into a messy bun and adorned it with a pretty mogra.

On the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh sported a full-sleeved mandarin-collar half-placket mustard kurta and teamed it with white pyjama. The dapper singer draped a multi-hued dupatta over her one shoulder that featured different intricate patterns. He completed his look with a pair of white juttis that came from Italian Shoes Company. Rohanpreet notched up his look with a gold-toned chain and ring. With white turban and half-beard look, he rounded out his avatar.

We really liked these outfits of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Not just their outfits were lovely but also their adorable poses for the pictures stole our heart. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Congratulations Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh!

Pic Credits: Neha Kakkar