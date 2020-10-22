Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar Mesmerises Us With Her Pretty Look In Ethnic Suits And A Western Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The much-awaited song Nehu Da Vyah featuring soon-to-be married playback singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh finally unveiled. From dating each other secretly to proposing in front of friends, the three-minute song showed the couple's romantic journey. The duo definitely won our hearts by showcasing their cute chemistry and story but what caught all our attention was Neha Kakkar's gorgeous looks. She opted for four ethnic suits and one western number and undoubtedly looked pretty in all her outfits. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Neha Kakkar In Pink Separates Neha Kakkar looked like a Barbie doll in a sleeveless plunging-neckline baby pink crop top and high-waist flared long skirt. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic ring. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Neha Kakkar In A Black Suit Neha Kakkar sported a black chikan suit from the label Gulabo Jaipur, which was accentuated by intricate dotted patterns. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved kurti and matching pants. Styled by Akshita & Anulika, she draped a plain black organza dupatta and completed her look with a pair of slippers. The popular singer upped her look with a pair of earrings, anklet, and rings from the label Oshri by Amita. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and elevated her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Neha Kakkar In A White Suit Neha Kakkar sported a strappy plain white kurti and teamed it with plain white bottoms. Styled by Akshita & Anulika, the diva draped a blue organza dupatta around her bodice that featured subtle white striped patterns. Neha's suit came from the label Aachho Jaipur and she notched up her look with a pair of earrings, rings, and bangles from Trupti's collection. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Neha Kakkar In A Peach-Pink Ensemble Neha Kakkar was decked up in a peach-pink ensemble, which was accentuated by ruffled border. She teamed her ensemble with a matching dupatta that featured golden embroidered patterns on the border. The diva draped the dupatta over her head and looked very beautiful. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, bracelet, and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Neha Kakkar In A Red Suit Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in a bright red ethnic suit by Mehak Talreja. Her suit consisted of a V-shaped neckline kurti, matching pants, and equally pretty dupatta, which she draped over her head. Her dupatta was accentuated by net-fabric border. Styled by Styledose, she upped her look with rings from Ruby's Creations and gold-toned Tissot watch. Neha let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and rounded out her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Neha Kakkar from her song Nehu Da Vyah? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Desi Music Factory