Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, And Palak Tiwari Beckon Us To Add Fresh Stunning Black Pieces To Our Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The black colour gives us that confidence and sophistication that no other colour ever can. If you ever confused in choosing the colour of your outfit, rely on black because one can never go wrong with black coloured outfits. We all have one or more black pieces in our wardrobe and still, we wish to add more and more fresh numbers. If you are also a black colour lover, we're sure you would love to add these three stylish outfits of Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, and Palak Tiwari, which they rocked recently. While Mouni Roy glammed up in a little black dress, Kriti and Palak looked stunning in top-pants combo and slit gown respectively. So, let us take a close look at their black outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Mouni Roy In A Little Black Dress

Mouni Roy looked glamorous as ever in her full-sleeved plunging-neckline little black dress, which came from Nadine Merabi's label. Her party-perfect mini dress was accentuated by subtle checked patterns and silver glitter accents. A long floor-length panel tucked at the side of her waist, added a stylish quotient. She teamed her dress with a pair of black heels that had the feather-detailed strap on the front. The Brahmastra actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with black smokey eyes, contoured cheekbones, and nude-pink lipstick. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon In A Black Top And Pants

Kriti Sanon gave us major style goals as she slew it in her black top and pants combo. She opted for a full-sleeved one-shoulder plain black top and tucked it with high-waist formal pants. The black belt with a white buckle-detailing added structure to her attire as well as upped the style quotient. Her outfit came from the label Aligne and she completed her look with pointed black heels. The Adipurush actress accessorised her look with chunky hoop earrings from Shoplune and rings from Minerali Store. She let loose her mid-parted layered wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Palak Tiwari In A Black Slit Gown

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari took the internet by storm with her ravishing pictures in a strapless black gown by Piyanshu Bajaj. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by big-bow detailing on the bodice while the thigh-high side slit added a bold quotient. Styled by Victor Robinson, she teamed her dress with a pair of lace-up heels and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings. Palak let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, light eye shadow, mascara, and nude-pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about these black outfits of Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, and Palak Tiwari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram