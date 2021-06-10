Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Is Taking Internet By Storm With Her Stunning Outfits And Style Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is turning out to be quite a fashion enthusiast and she would be seen in the movie, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter soon and for now, she has been leaving us speechless with her stunning fashion game. Her photoshoot has taken internet by storm and the actress was photographed by Amit Khanna with Victor Robinson as the stylist. With her photoshoot, Palak gave us oodles of fashion goals and we have decoded her 4 stunning looks for some fashion inspiration.

Palak Tiwari's Soft Beige Dress

The actress looked amazing in her beige dress that was crafted from a soft fabric. She exuded confident vibes and her dress came from the clothing brand, Nima. The sleeveless halter dress was accentuated by sheer accents and cross-bodied at the back with subtle embellished details. The makeup was beautifully done with dewy touches. Glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and shimmering pink eye shadow with light kohl and mascara upped her stylish look. The middle-parted streaked tresses completed her look.

Palak Tiwari's Ivory And Colourful Dress

With this dress, Palak Tiwari gave us a perfect summer dress goal. Her dress was lightweight and accentuated by colourful tones. The dress came from the label, Azuli by Nikki. It was a sheer white dress with a criss-cross front and back. The dress also featured a deep slit and the bodice of her ensemble was accentuated by vibrant patterned accents in the hues of pink, yellow, and white. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow and mascara. The long-streaked tresses rounded out her look.

Palak Tiwari's Purple Co-ord Set And Jewels

The actress also wore a gorgeous co-ord set and in this look, she also made a strong case for light and delicate jewellery. Palak wore a purple co-ord set that came from the label, Azuli by Nikki. Her top was halter-necked and she paired it with structured bottoms detailed with zippers. She also casually carried a jacket with her. The purple attire was enhanced by leopard-inspired patterns in black tones. Her dainty large pearl hoops came from the jewellery brand, Viari. The makeup was marked by meticulous contouring, pink lip shade, and smokey kohl with purple under-eye shadow. The high ponytail completed her look.

Palak Tiwari's Black Floral Dress

Palak Tiwari also left us awestruck with her black dress that could have intimidated even the seasoned fashionistas. She looked gorgeous in her off-shouldered black dress that was figure-hugging with a deep slit and ruffled accents. Her dress was accentuated by white floral patterns and she notched up her look with delicate layered pendant necklaces - a styling lesson to be noted here. The makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire and look of Palak Tiwari did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Amit Khannaphotography