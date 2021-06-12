Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Current Favourite Lipstick Shade And Here’s Her Complete Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her charming smile and stunning personality, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is admired for her gorgeous beauty. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you'll find a lot of her fabulous pictures and a lot of beauty and makeup tips to take from. In each picture, she's seen rocking makeup look to perfection that builds the curiosity among fans to know which products she uses to get such perfect looks. And now, we have one answer!

Recently, Kriti participated in an 'Ask me Anything' session on Instagram, where fans dropped several questions for her. Amid interactions, one user asked her about her favourite lipstick colour, to which the Adipurush actress replied through a video message. Showing her Faces Canada lipstick, she remarked it as her current favourite and revealed the shade name, which was Buff Nude. We really liked her lipstick and so we picked a picture from her Instagram, where she seen wearing the same lipstick shade and it well with the other parts of her makeup. Here's how you can ace the complete look.

What you need

• Primer

• Illuminating foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Pink eyeshadow

• Eye shadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Mascara

• Highlighter

• Copper blush

• Puff nude lipstick

• Lip liner

• Setting spray

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face for smooth application of products. Blend it using the fingertips and wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the illuminating foundation on your face and neck and blend it properly with beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it place.

• Moving to the eyes, dip fluffy eye shadow brush in pink eye shadow palette and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Keep blending until you get the softer intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.

• Fill and define your brows using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply copper blush on the apple of your cheeks, using blush brush.

• Apply a lot of highlighter on the high points of your face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using lip liner pencil.

• Apply puff nude lipstick on your lower and upper part of lips.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, what do you think about this makeup look and lipstick shade of Kriti Sanon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9:00 [IST]