Just In
- 5 min ago U.S First Lady Jill Biden Wears A Lovely Polka-Dots Dress But It Is The Message On Her Jacket That Is Trending
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 12 June 2021
- 13 hrs ago Gauahar Khan Beckons Us To Invest In Polka-Dots Attire With Her Modern Unique Saree; Find Out The Price
- 14 hrs ago India Reports First Case of Herpes Simplex Virus In COVID-19 Patient: All About Herpes Explained
Don't Miss
- Sports PSL 2021: Explosive Colin Munro powers Islamabad United to win over Quetta Gladiators
- News Why it is not a good idea to let Kerala ISIS operatives in Afghanistan return to India
- Finance Office Absorption: Noida Ahead Of Gurugram
- Technology Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals On Poco M3, Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro And More
- Movies Jagame Thandhiram: Joju George Reveals How He Bagged Dhanush Starrer!
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Accident Images Surface — Did The Kia Seltos Split In Half Or What Really Happened?
- Education Medhavi Samadhan Scholarship 2021: Apply Now For 6358 Scholarships
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In June
Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Current Favourite Lipstick Shade And Here’s Her Complete Makeup Look
Known for her charming smile and stunning personality, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is admired for her gorgeous beauty. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you'll find a lot of her fabulous pictures and a lot of beauty and makeup tips to take from. In each picture, she's seen rocking makeup look to perfection that builds the curiosity among fans to know which products she uses to get such perfect looks. And now, we have one answer!
Recently, Kriti participated in an 'Ask me Anything' session on Instagram, where fans dropped several questions for her. Amid interactions, one user asked her about her favourite lipstick colour, to which the Adipurush actress replied through a video message. Showing her Faces Canada lipstick, she remarked it as her current favourite and revealed the shade name, which was Buff Nude. We really liked her lipstick and so we picked a picture from her Instagram, where she seen wearing the same lipstick shade and it well with the other parts of her makeup. Here's how you can ace the complete look.
What you need
• Primer
• Illuminating foundation
• Concealer
• Setting powder
• Pink eyeshadow
• Eye shadow brush
• Eyebrow pencil
• Mascara
• Highlighter
• Copper blush
• Puff nude lipstick
• Lip liner
• Setting spray
• Beauty blender
• Blush brush
Steps to follow
• Apply the primer on your entire face for smooth application of products. Blend it using the fingertips and wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.
• Next, apply the illuminating foundation on your face and neck and blend it properly with beauty blender.
• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the same damp beauty blender.
• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it place.
• Moving to the eyes, dip fluffy eye shadow brush in pink eye shadow palette and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Keep blending until you get the softer intensity.
• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.
• Now, apply a nice coat of mascara on your upper and lower eye lashes.
• Fill and define your brows using eyebrow pencil.
• Apply copper blush on the apple of your cheeks, using blush brush.
• Apply a lot of highlighter on the high points of your face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.
• Now, fill in your lips using lip liner pencil.
• Apply puff nude lipstick on your lower and upper part of lips.
• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.
So, what do you think about this makeup look and lipstick shade of Kriti Sanon? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram