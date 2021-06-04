Mouni Roy Or Esha Gupta, Whose Multicolour Floral Printed Dress Would You Like To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there's a fashion piece that will never go out of trend, it's a floral dress. The floral prints are one of the most loved and evergreen patterns, which will never fade away. It's awesome blossom prints give a feeling of freshness and comfort and also are soothing to the eyes. Floral dresses are popular among young women, especially during the spring and summer season.

Since, summers are in the air, we see many celebrities flaunting their chic and refreshing floral dresses in most of their outings. Recently, actresses Mouni Roy and Esha Gupta treated us with their stunning looks in multicolour floral dresses on Instagram and shelled out major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at their pretty dresses and find whose dress is worth-stealing.

Mouni Roy In A Multicolour Floral Dress

Mouni Roy sported a sleeveless midi dress, which was accentuated by intricate multicolour floral prints in the shades of yellow, peach, mint-green, brown, and coral-red. Her lovely dress was backless and featured knotted detailing while the matching band-type belt on the front, cinched her waist, and added structure to her attire. Mouni's dress came from the store The Edit Dubai and she looked beautiful in it. The Brahmastra actress teamed her dress with a pair of nude-coloured heels and accessorised her look with a chain neckpiece, a bracelet, and a ring. She also carried a light shade handbag that upped her look. Mouni Roy let loose her mid-parted curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, heavy eye makeup, and pink lip shade.

Esha Gupta In A Multicolour Floral Dress

Esha Gupta slayed in a one-sleeve light-yellow dress, which came from the label Prints By Radhika. Her gorgeous dress was accentuated by multicolour large floral patterns along with green-leaves prints. It also featured intricate blue floral prints on the border. The actress notched up her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a wrist-watch, and a few rings, and painted her nails with pastel pink lacquer. Esha sharply highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, jawline, and shoulders. Filled brows, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and looked super stylish.

So, whose floral dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram