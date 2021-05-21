Esha Gupta Looks Gorgeous In Her Ruffled Saree; Find Out The Designer, Price, And Fabrics Used In Her Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Esha Gupta always leaves us speechless with her fashion game and no matter what she sports, she has her attention. The model and actress recently gave us a traditional fashion goal with her ruffled saree look. She was styled beautifully and inspired us to take our ethnic fashion notches higher. Not just her saree, her jewellery was striking too. We have decoded this outfit for you and mentioned the price of the saree too.

So, Esha Gupta wore a saree that was designed by Arpita Mehta and available at Vesimi. She wore the mustard-yellow bluured stripe print ruffle saree and blouse, which is priced at INR 56,000. Made out of georgette and raw silk fabric, her saree was accentuated by multi-hued muted-toned stripes, which made this saree a perfect outfit for cocktail nights and other wedding occasions. The saree featured a ruffled palla and flared mermaid-cut hem and the Rustom actress teamed her contemporary saree with an intricately-embellished blouse, which made her saree party-worthy.

Esha Gupta upped her look with elaborate dangler earrings, which were heart-shaped and featured gemstones and pearls. Her earrings totally went well with her modern saree. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and dark kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look. Esha Gupta looked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram