Mouni Roy Shows How To Pull Off The Smudged Eye Makeup Look Without Looking Messy!

Mouni Roy is one of those rare actresses in the Indian Television and Bollywood industry, who is a beauty inspiration in true sense. No doubt she has an amazing team, who makes sure she looks beautiful in each shot but there is also no denying the fact she is a makeup pro herself. From smokey eyes, glam makeup to no makeup look, the actress has time and again, shown her skills by acing different looks effortlessly. Recently too, Mouni came up with a beautiful eye makeup look and this time, she not only grabbed our attention but also gave us cues on how to pull off smudged eyes look without looking messy. So, let us take us take a close look at her makeup and discuss it in detail for makeup goals.

So, in the latest set of pictures, shared by Mouni Roy on her Instagram, she was seen rocking bold eye makeup look to perfection. To create the look, she opted for a black eye pencil and applied it on her lower waterline, keeping the edge thick. With the same eye pencil, she drew a thick line on her upper lash line, just like an eyeliner. To create a little messy effect, she smudged the kohl and gave slight winged-ends. Her eyelids were highlighted by light-brown eye shadow while her brows were well-filled and defined. The Brahmastra actress blushed up the apple of her cheeks with soft pink blush and to balance the look, she opted for a pink lipstick. She perfectly applied lipstick on her lower and upper lips and filled it in with a lip liner that gave her pouty lips.

The base of her makeup was also flawless. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Made In China actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and ditched the highlighter. Parting her blonde highlighted hair from the side, she brought all of them to one side and let them loose. Her hair seemed cut in layers while the soft curls were given to the ends, which spruced up the look of her hair.

On the outfit front, Mouni donned a white sleeveless spaghetti top that featured multiple chain detailing around her arms. She threw a black denim jacket over her shoulder that elevated her style.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 9:00 [IST]