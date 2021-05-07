Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Top 3 Festive Red Kurta Sets For Eid Ft. Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy, And Aditi Rao Hydari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With Eid ul-Fitr festivities around the corner, you must be planning on which hue to flaunt. While there are a number of hues that can make you look gorgeous, we feel red is one such colour that can make you look distinctive and festive-perfect. And since amid pandemic, you might not want to wear elaborate outfits and rather keep it simple. If that's the case, we have got you covered. We have decoded kurta sets of Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy, and Aditi Rao Hydari, which are not only fuss-free but also festive-worthy. So, let's take a look at their three different styles of kurta sets.

Gauahar Khan's Red Kurta Set

These days, Gauahar Khan has been giving us stunning traditional outfit goals but she raised the fashion bar with her red kurta set. The actress and model wore a custom-made kurta set from Emaani, which consisted of a full-sleeved fitting kurta and straight-fit matching pants. Her kurta was accentuated by intricate gold-toned accents on the neckline and the sleeves ends, and her pants featured embellished tones on the hem. The red plain dupatta with golden border and subtle accents went well with her outfit. She paired her kurta set with mirror-work ruby-red colour mojris from Natty Feet By Manik Pandhi. She accessorised her look with a classy watch and gold bangles. She also upped her look with gold-toned earrings. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink blush, and subtle kohl. The softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Mouni Roy's Red Kurta Set

Mouni Roy's fashion game is perfection and the actress always leaves us inspired with her outfits. Recently, she flaunted a red kurta set that came from the label, Pink City by Sarika. Her kurta was full-sleeved and flared with embellished floral accents, which were impeccably embroidered. We particularly loved the elaborately-done neckline of her kurta. The border was beautifully designed and she teamed her kurta with plain-red palazzos. She draped an ivory-patterned red dupatta in a jacket-like style and it was impressive draping as it showed her embroidered kurta. She wore an elaborate choker and complementing studs, which came from SheQe By Tripti Kohli. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Red Kurta Set

Aditi Rao Hydari also looked amazing in her kurta set. The Ajeeb Daastaans actress wore an anarkali-style kurta set that came from the online label, Ajio. She wore a long three-quarter-sleeved flared anarkali kurta that featured a slit-neckline and was enhanced by floral and dotted motifs. She paired her kurta with plain-red palazzo pants that featured a gold-toned patti and it went well with her kurti. With such a style of kurta, you can also team it with a long complementing skirt. Her floral-inspired flat sandals accentuated her look. The heavy floral danglers notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by maroon lip shade and light kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Picture Source: Instagram