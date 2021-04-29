Mouni Roy Rocks Bold Smokey Eyes Makeup Look As She Takes A ‘Detour’ To A Sunflower Garden Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Mouni Roy is among those actresses in the Bollywood industry, who looks flawless in minimal makeup look, bold makeup look, and even without any makeup. Her beauty is really natural and that's what brings her a lot of compliments from fans. When she wears makeup, needless to say, she definitely looks stunning but she also excels in the art of applying it. Mouni often shares pictures on her social media, showing amazing makeup, done by her. And her recent look on Instagram, sporting smokey eyes makeup, has all our attention. Posing amid sunflower garden, the diva looked beautiful in her bold eye makeup look. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Mouni Roy was seen rocking smokey eyes makeup and looking extremely beautiful. To create the look, she took black eye pencil and applied a line on her lower waterline. The actress smudged the kohl to give a bold and smokey effect to it. She further lined her upper lash line with the same eye pencil and smudged it in the same way. The Brahmastra actress coated her upper and lower eye lashes with oodles of mascara, that spruced up her eye makeup look. Coming to the rest part of her makeup, her brows were well filled and defined. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink hue and applied coral pink lipstick on her upper and lower part of lips.

Talking about her attire, Mouni Roy sported a sleeveless black mini dress that featured white floral patterns. She teamed her backless dress with a pair of white sport shoes. The London Confidential actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and looked wonderful.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy's Instagram