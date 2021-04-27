Mouni Roy Turns Great Motivator For People Amid Pandemic; Spreads Positivity In A Bright Yellow Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Covid-19 has totally changed the world. It's been a year since the pandemic began and situation is still the same. At this point of time, all we need to do is to isolate ourselves at home and pray for everyone's good health. Amid such tough days, where being mentally strong is as important as having good physical health, celebrities, and influencers have been giving their best to motivate their fans.

Recently, Mouni Roy turned motivator as she spread positivity with her look as well as with her caption. She took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures, where she was seen shining bright in a yellow saree. The actress also penned down a long caption as she offered her prayers for everyone's well-being. Her gorgeous look was a big treat to our eyes. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, in the latest pictures, Mouni Roy was seen decked up in a bright yellow plain saree, in which she was looking like a ray of sunshine. Her saree was perfectly pleated and she elegantly draped the pallu of her saree around her back, bringing it on the front on the other side that covered her full bodice. The Brahmastra teamed it with a matching blouse and looked pretty. Not just her saree but it was also her gold-toned jewellery that caught all our attention. Mouni accessorised her look with a maang tikka and a pair of big jhumkis.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Made In China actress spruced up her look with a bindi, filled brows, black eyeliner, mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked pretty.

Mouni captioned the post as, 'ॐ नम: शिवाय:🌼

"We cannot fix yesterday but we can create tomo. This is the whole struggle between the human mind. One imp thing is that people are misunderstanding their psychological realities as existential ie, right now what thoughts happens within you are a consequence of the memories that u carry, pleasant unpleasant good bad it doesn't matter what, but today ur thought is essentially a consequence of yesterday's memory or your life's memory. Past is memory, present is here to experience, future we must create. If this has to happen, this is the nature of life, if ur nature has to be in tune with the fundamental nature of life where past has already happened you cannot change it, present is already happening u can only experience it, future is yet to happen so we can create it the way we want. Being human if we dont understand that our psychological process is entirely a consequence of the past memories that we hold & we understand past doesn't exist right now that means we are dabbling with non existence & probably messing up the existence right now. This moment that u are experiencing is existentially true. What you re imagining is only psychologically true but it could manifest tomo. So it's imp to understand that past is something that u stand up on. It is a Stage of ur life, if u stand up on the stage u can do ur present dance. But if you sink into the stage then it's like quick sand, it just sucks u in. So it's imp to understand whatever is our past, whatever is our thoughts which is a consequence of our pasts memories is only psychological, it is there to give the necessary wisdom. All the trash that maybe there we can turn it into rich manure & make it a future possibility that u can live a full fledged life. Once again I repeat; yesterday is over, right now u can only experience, u can't fix this, but tomo, the next moment u can create it. If u invest ur energies in something u cannot change then that u can change & create u ll not do it because u are trying to change something that cannot be changed & missing the opportunity of creating your life the way u want to." ~ SADHGURU#tb Praying for everybody's well being🙏

🌼 ॐ नम: शिवाय 🌼'.

So, what do you think about this look and motivational message by Mouni Roy? Let us know that in the comment section.

