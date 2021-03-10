We Want To Dress Up Like Mouni Roy; Take A Look At Her Gorgeous Traditional Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mouni Roy is definitely the fashion inspiration we all need. Her Instagram feed is pure wow with a number of stunning fashion moments. Recently, she flaunted traditional outfits and was styled by Anuradha Khurana. Not only her outfits, her jewellery game was on-point. So, let's decode her attire and look.

The actress wore a green suit that consisted of a full-sleeved kurta and pyjamas. She flaunted a Rama Green suit set and teamed it with a light-pink dupatta with golden-toned border. Her outfit came from the label, Ambraee. She accessorised her look with statement gold jhumkis and silver bangles. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and dark kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her traditional look.

And with festive and wedding season on, Mouni Roy also beckoned us to wear the colour red. Her suit featured a bright-red kurta that was enhanced by golden-toned accents and heavy embroidered neckline and she paired her kurta with a pair of red palazzo pants. She also draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and wore embellished white flats with her attire. Mouni notched up her look with a heavy gold choker neckpiece and earrings. While her suit set was from Pink City by Sarika, her jewellery was from SheQe - By Tripti Kohli. The makeup was marked by pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and heavy kohl with smokey eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Mouni Roy looked amazing as ever. So, which outfit of Mouni Roy's did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram