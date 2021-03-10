Just In
- 26 min ago Maha Shivratri 2021: Benefits Of Observing A Fast On This Day
-
- 1 hr ago List Of Safe Herbal Teas For Pregnant Women
- 1 hr ago Banita Sandhu’s Peppy And Cool Colour-pop Eye Makeup Could Be Your Go-To Party Look In Spring Season
- 4 hrs ago Roohi Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha And Other Celebs Make Fashion Statement In Their Chic Outfits
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron SUV & Sportback Models Launch Timeline Confirmed: Here Are The Details
- Movies Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan To Release On Amazon Prime Video On May 21
- News Not receiving bank OTP on SMS? Here’s why
- Sports Budweiser rolls out mural campaigns in India to honour Messi
- Finance Banks And HFCs Providing The Lowest Interest Rates On Home Loans
- Technology Asus ROG Phone 5: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor
- Education BTEUP Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At unrise.up.gov.in
- Travel Summer In Sikkim: A Detailed Guide To Roll Like Indians
We Want To Dress Up Like Mouni Roy; Take A Look At Her Gorgeous Traditional Suits
Mouni Roy is definitely the fashion inspiration we all need. Her Instagram feed is pure wow with a number of stunning fashion moments. Recently, she flaunted traditional outfits and was styled by Anuradha Khurana. Not only her outfits, her jewellery game was on-point. So, let's decode her attire and look.
The actress wore a green suit that consisted of a full-sleeved kurta and pyjamas. She flaunted a Rama Green suit set and teamed it with a light-pink dupatta with golden-toned border. Her outfit came from the label, Ambraee. She accessorised her look with statement gold jhumkis and silver bangles. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and dark kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her traditional look.
And with festive and wedding season on, Mouni Roy also beckoned us to wear the colour red. Her suit featured a bright-red kurta that was enhanced by golden-toned accents and heavy embroidered neckline and she paired her kurta with a pair of red palazzo pants. She also draped a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and wore embellished white flats with her attire. Mouni notched up her look with a heavy gold choker neckpiece and earrings. While her suit set was from Pink City by Sarika, her jewellery was from SheQe - By Tripti Kohli. The makeup was marked by pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and heavy kohl with smokey eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Mouni Roy looked amazing as ever. So, which outfit of Mouni Roy's did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram