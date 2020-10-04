Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 5 Navaratri-Perfect Outfits From The Diva’s Ethnic Fashion Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 4 October 1980, Indian television actress Shweta Tiwari has impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess in many serials but she is best known for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress also added feathers to her hat by winning the Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Currently, she has been portraying the role of Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as of 2019.

Not just on-screen, but Shweta has also been winning the hearts of the audience with her off-screen appearances. Her Instagram game is what we absolutely love. She has been inspiring all the lovely ladies in the town with her hand-picked ethnic outfits and not even once has she failed to catch our attention. As Shweta Tiwari turns a year older today, take a look at her different beautiful ethnic outfits, which you can opt for upcoming festival, i.e., Navaratri 2020.

Shweta Tiwari’s Pre-Draped Pink Saree Shweta Tiwari sported a pre-draped pink leheriya saree, which came from the label Nitisha and looked super stunning in it. Her saree was accentuated by white striped patterns and golden border. Styled by Victor Robinson, her saree had attached silk pants and she draped the saree in a dhoti style. The Begusarai actress teamed it with a half-sleeved raw silk blouse that featured embroidered neckline and dotted prints. Shweta completed her look with a pair of printed black sandals and accessorised her look with white, red, and green pearl-detailed heavy earrings and multi-hued bracelet from Kohar by Kanika. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, and nude-pink lip shade. Shweta Tiwari’s Yellow Ensemble And Printed Shrug On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, Shweta Tiwari was dressed in a long flared plain yellow ensemble, which came from the Label Rishmaan. She layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved blue-hued full-length shrug that was accentuated by multi-hued patterns in small boxes. Her shrug had knotted detailing at the front and she upped her look with a pair of pretty earrings by Shillpa Purii. The Parvarrish actress let loose her side-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Shweta Tiwari’s Brown Saree For a wedding reception, Shweta Tiwari was decked up in a chocolate brown saree, which came from the label Soshai. Her saree was accentuated by shimmering silver-hued patterns and embroidered border. Styled by Victor Robinson, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless silver sequin blouse. The Naagin actress notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings from The Jewel Gallery and a green-stone detailed ring from Izaara. She left her side-parted layered tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade. Shweta Tiwari’s Yellow Ensemble With Jacket Shweta Tiwari donned a light-yellow flared ensemble, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and ruffle-detailing. She layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front matching jacket that featured white embroidered patterns and golden border. The Aabra Ka Daabra actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted tresses and looked elegant as ever. Shweta Tiwari’s Peach Kurti And Printed Pants Shweta Tiwari was decked up in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar knee-length peach kurti, which featured white-hued buttons. She teamed her kurti with white palazzo pants that were accentuated by intricate red and green prints. The Madhoshi actress completed her look with golden flats and opted for silver-toned studs. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. She left her mid-parted straight tresses loose.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shweta Tiwari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shweta Tiwari!

Pic Credits: Shweta Tiwari