Shweta Tiwari Nails Her Leheriya Pink Saree And Looks Elegant As Ever Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular faces in the Indian Television. Well, the way she has brilliantly played the iconic characters on-screen, definitely earned her fame and recognition but these days, her fashionable looks have been catching everyone's attention. The actress has been treating us with her ethnic looks on Instagram and we absolutely loved all of them.

Recently, Shweta shared a couple of pictures, where she was seen nailing her pre-draped pink saree flawlessly. After looking at her pictures, we want to say that no matter how stylish her outfits are, it's her elegance and natural beauty that attracts us the most. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for sareefashion goals.

So, Shweta Tiwari was dressed to impress in a pre-draped pink leheriya saree, which came from the label Nitisha. Her saree was accentuated by white striped patterns and embroidered golden border and it was draped in a dhoti style. Styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress draped the pallu in a classic way and teamed it with a half-sleeved raw silk blouse that featured silver dotted patterns. Her saree was attached to matching raw silk pants and she completed her look with a pair of printed blue sandals. Shweta accessorised her look with green and red pearl detailed gold-toned earrings and multi-hued bracelet from the label Kohar by Kanika.

On the makeup front, with the minimal base marked by slightly contoured face and jawline, she spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, and nude pink lip shade. The Bigg Boss Season 4 winner left her side-parted highlighted straight tresses loose and beautifully curled the ends.

We absolutely loved this pre-draped pink saree of Shweta Tiwari and it gave us major fashion goals for special occasions. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shweta Tiwari