Malavika Mohanan Slays In Her Gorgeous Black Saree And Proves She Is An Absolute Stunner!

South actress Malavika Mohanan fashion photoshoots are totally perceptive and her Instagram feed is proof of it. From ethnic to western, the diva has been slaying it in her lovely outfits and giving major goals to all the fashionistas in the town. Recently, the Master actress shared a couple of pictures in a black saree to wish her fans happy and safe Vishu and Tamil Putthaandu Vaazhthukkal. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Malavika Mohanan flaunted a pretty black saree, which was accentuated by intricate checkered patterns in the white hue. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and looked absolutely stunning. The Petta actress teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse that went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, tiny black bindi, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The Beyond The Clouds actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low braided tail.

Malavika captioned her picture as, 'A prayer for my family, a prayer for you, a prayer for the world. As we face fear, panic, scarcity, frustration, anxiety, let's look at the light at the end of this tunnel and seek strength in hope, positivity and love. Taking a moment to thank the universe for everything I have..the health of my parents and loved ones, for the food on my table and the roof over my head.

Wishing everyone a happy and safe Vishu and Tamil putthaandu vaazhthukkal'.

Malavika Mohanan looked beautiful in her black saree and proved that she is an absolute stunner. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Malavika Mohanan

