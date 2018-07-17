Manisha Koirala Just Taught Us How To Look Chic Without Trying Too Hard

Ever since, 'Sanju', Manisha Koirala is getting regularly papped and this time the diva surprised us in an all-black outfit at the airport. The actress wore something that we can all comfortably sport and gave us a wearable goal. Her attire seemed comfy and had an athleisure touch to it.

It was quite a stylish wear also and if carried confidently, can make heads turn too. Manisha obviously pulled it off with a lot of sass and was all smiles as she effortlessly posed for the shutterbugs.

Her attire consisted of a high-necked and quarter-sleeved black sweatshirt, which had a zipper on one side. She looked stunning and paired her sweatshirt with matching straight-fit trousers. Manisha contrasted her look with white sports shoes, which we thought looked awesome. And with many B-town celebs sporting white footwear with black outfits, this combination seems to have become a trend.

Coming back to Manisha, the actress also sported a sporty watch that is so on our wishlist. She also wore huge black frames to accentuate her look.

As for the makeup, the starlet highlighted it with a pink lip shade that looked so awesome with the attire. She completed her look with her signature tight bun.

Well, Manisha Koirala certainly made our jaws drop. Did she have the same effect on you?