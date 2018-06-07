Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Manisha Koirala's Edgy And Quirky Attire Is The Future Of Airport Fashion

By Devika
Manisha Koirala fashion

Last time, Manisha Koirala sported the look that would have taken a lot of guts to try and this time too, her quirky avatar is not quite everyone's cup of tea. At an age when actresses stick to their conventional style sense, Manisha is pushing her boundaries. And we adore her for making us believe that age is just a number.

She grabbed headlines with her 'Nargis' look for the movie 'Sanju'. The diva actually nailed the look of Sanjay Dutt's mother. Woah! And now she is in the news again, as she is all geared up for the shooting of her next film, 'Prasthaanam', for which she was headed to Lucknow.

Manisha Koirala fashion

And her airport look was so eye-catching that we were totally left speechless. After this look of hers, we have a feeling that she will be soon among the top five fashionistas.

So, Manisha had again chosen an attire by Chola By Sohaya Misra and this outfit of hers was drool-worthy. The startlet again sported an asymmetrical collared white voluminous shirt and paired it with a dark brown and light yellow checkered funky skirt-inspired bottom. We loved that her outfit looked hipster, fun, and seriously comfy.

It was an amazing colour-block and she teamed her eccentric outfit with a cross body satchel bag, bracelets and a watch, and of course those large round rimmed spectacles were simply unmissable.

Manisha Koirala fashion

Her white shoes matched with her shirt. Smart choice, Manisha, we must say. Also, her curly hairdo went perfectly with the attire.

Don't you all think that Manisha Koirala looked simply awesome?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue