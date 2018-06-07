Manisha Koirala's Edgy And Quirky Attire Is The Future Of Airport Fashion

Last time, Manisha Koirala sported the look that would have taken a lot of guts to try and this time too, her quirky avatar is not quite everyone's cup of tea. At an age when actresses stick to their conventional style sense, Manisha is pushing her boundaries. And we adore her for making us believe that age is just a number.

She grabbed headlines with her 'Nargis' look for the movie 'Sanju'. The diva actually nailed the look of Sanjay Dutt's mother. Woah! And now she is in the news again, as she is all geared up for the shooting of her next film, 'Prasthaanam', for which she was headed to Lucknow.

And her airport look was so eye-catching that we were totally left speechless. After this look of hers, we have a feeling that she will be soon among the top five fashionistas.

So, Manisha had again chosen an attire by Chola By Sohaya Misra and this outfit of hers was drool-worthy. The startlet again sported an asymmetrical collared white voluminous shirt and paired it with a dark brown and light yellow checkered funky skirt-inspired bottom. We loved that her outfit looked hipster, fun, and seriously comfy.

It was an amazing colour-block and she teamed her eccentric outfit with a cross body satchel bag, bracelets and a watch, and of course those large round rimmed spectacles were simply unmissable.

Her white shoes matched with her shirt. Smart choice, Manisha, we must say. Also, her curly hairdo went perfectly with the attire.

Don't you all think that Manisha Koirala looked simply awesome?