Kangana Ranaut’s Pink And Grey Salwar Suit Is What You Can Sport As Daily Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut is famous for her unique and elegant fashion sense. Be it for grand events or social gatherings, she has been inspiring us with her amazing sartorial choices. But what always catches our attention the most about her airport fashion game is that her airport outfits are very distinctive. She is always seen sporting comfy handloom outfits and that's what we absolutely love about Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a comfy salwar suit, which seemed perfect for daily wear. So, let's take a close look at her suit and decode her look.

So, Kangana Ranaut was snapped in a pink and grey salwar suit, which came from Anita Dongre's collection. Her suit consisted of a pink-hued long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white prints. Her loose grey salwar was enhanced by black patterns. She draped the grey-bordered pink-hued dupatta elegantly. Kangana completed her traditional look with a pair of matching juttis from Louis Vuitton. Her big brown-hued birkin bag came from Hermès.

The Simran actress ditched accessories. She added a stylish quotient to her look with a pair of oversized round reflectors, which came from Dior. Kangana Ranaut tied her wavy tresses back. The contoured cheekbones and jawline, filled brows, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We really loved Kangana Ranaut's easy breezy airport look. What do you think about her pretty salwar suit? Share your opinions with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Kangana Ranaut.