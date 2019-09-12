Kangana Ranaut Gives Us Cues On How To Rock Cat-eyed Frames And Her Suit Look Is Too Good Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With her on-point Tom Ford cat-eyed black frames, Kangana Ranaut showed us that how simply cat-eye shades can elevate our look. The actress was spotted at the airport and was seen in a salwar suit this time. She looked classy as ever and her jewellery game was strong too. Let's decode her latest airport look, which is all-things goal.

So, Kangana wore a suit that was gifted to her by a friend. It was a beautiful suit and seemed comfy as a travel wear too. Her suit consisted of a short kurta and trousers. Her kurta was splashed in a white hue and accentuated by subtle golden patterns and a metallic shimmering patti. Kangana Ranaut paired her kurta with trousers and gave us a fashion goal here. Her trousers seemed dipped in a light blue hue and were adorned with light floral accents. Well, it was a swift colour-blocking lesson.

The diva teamed her ensemble with white sandals, which came from Esprit and went well with her attire. She carried a pink-hued Givenchy side bag with her. She notched up her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, a matte pink lip shade, and the impeccable bun completed her look. Kangana looked amazing but this is not for the first time, she gave us a salwar suit goal. Of late, we have noticed Kangana Ranaut in traditional suits.

For instance, her all-blue suit also caught our attention. It was a smart suit that consisted of a long kurta, palazzo pants, and a complementing dupatta. This suit of hers seemed ideal for office wear. She also looked cute in her blue anarkali and white skirt attire, which she wore recently. Apart from her blue suits, her peach and white suit looked laidback and a perfect Sunday wear.

Well, Kangana Ranaut has been giving us ethnic suit goals. What do you think about the latest airport suit of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.