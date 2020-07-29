ENGLISH

    Happy Birthday Elli AvrRam: A Sneak-Peak Into The Actress' Stunning Fashion Wardrobe

    Born on 29 July 1990, Elli AvrRam is a Swedish Greek actress who is known for her work in Bollywood. She marked her acting debut with Micky Virus and continued doing many films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Malang, Naam Shabana, Poster Boys, Baazaar, and Housefull 3. Apart from it, the actress has earned a lot of fame and recognition after participating in the Indian reality TV Show Bigg Boss. She is definitely a great actress and her stunning fashion sense is what we all are fan of. She is the true definition of style. So, on her birthday, let's take a sneak-peak into her fashion wardrobe and decode some of her stunning outfits.

    Elli AvrRam In A Black Lehenga

    Elli AvrRam walked the ramp at an event flaunting a beautiful black lehenga. She teamed her lehenga with an off-shoulder crop top. The actress completed her look with a sheer dupatta, which was accentuated by beautiful golden embroidered patterns. She accessorised her look with gold-toned mathapatti, a pair of earrings, and heavy choker neckpiece. Elli pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and looked beyond beautiful. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Elli AvrRam In A Crop Top, Pants And Jacket

    Elli AvrRam exuded high school vibes in a plunging-neckline white crop top, which featured striped patterns and bow-knot. She teamed her top with high-waist light-blue pants and layered her ensemble with a pretty baby pink jacket that was accentuated by blossoming floral prints. The diva completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and let loose her highlighted heavy curls. Filled pointed brows, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Elli AvrRam In A Dark-Pink Gown

    For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Elli AvrRam was decked up in a sleeveless plunging-neckline dark-pink gown. Her body-hugging beautiful gown was accentuated by intricate white hued prints while the short train added stylish quotient to her look. The diva notched up her look with a pair of studs and a pendant neckpiece. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick pointed brows, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

    Elli AvrRam In A Shimmering Red Dress

    Elli AvrRam was decked up in a full-sleeved red shimmering mini dress, which was accentuated by fringes at the hem. The actress teamed her dress with a pair of matching sequin heel boots that complemented her attire. Elli ditched all kinds of jewellery and left her mid-parted highlighted curls loose. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade enhanced her look.

    For Malang premiere event, Elli AvrRam was dressed in a quarter-sleeved double-breasted black blazer dress, which featured cute white balloons and red cars patterns. The matching band-type-belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of black heel boots and notched up her look with a wrist band. Elli let loose her statement tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade.

    So, what do you think about these outfits of Elli AvrRam? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Elli AvrRam

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
