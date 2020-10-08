Malaika Arora Looks Like A Sun Goddess In Her Radiant Yellow Lehenga Post Covid Recovery Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Malaika Arora, who was tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, has finally recovered. And now when she is back to shooting for the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, where she is a judge, she again won us with her outfit. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures of her first look post Covid-19 recovery. Dressed in a beautiful yellow lehenga, the diva looked as radiant as the sunshine and looked super stunning in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the upcoming episode of the India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora opted for a pretty kalidar yellow shimmering lehenga, which was designed by the noted designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her lovely sheer silk lehenga was accentuated by intricate white embroidered patterns from resham aari and embellished border. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her lehenga with a one-shoulder chiffon-fabric draped blouse that featured an attached tulle dupatta with mukaish detailing, falling from the shoulder like a panel. The Dabangg actress completed her look with a pair of juttis from Aprajita Toor. She accessorised her look with black and golden hued hoops, heavy choker with blue accents, multi-layered orange-pearl detailed plunging necklace, earrings, and rings from Apala by Sumit.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, smoky red shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

We absolutely loved this lovely yellow designer lehenga of Malaika Arora and she looked fabulous in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tejas Nerurkar