Malaika Arora Is An Absolute Stunner In Her Silver Bodycon Mermaid Gown

Malaika Arora has been giving her fans fashion goals during the self-quarantine time with her gorgeous photoshoots. After stunning us in a shimmery dual-toned gown, the Dabangg actress came up with another jawjaw-dropping attire. Dressed in a sequin silver bodycon mermaid gown, Malaika flaunted her curves, which left us awestruck. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Malaika Arora donned a full-sleeved high-neck collar sequinned silver bodycon gown, which came from the label Atelier Zuhra. It was a mermaid gown, which was accentuated by white feather detailing. Her gown featured small trail that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Housefull 2 actress opted to ditch the accessories and instead upped her look with red nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva left her side-parted straight tresses loose that enhanced her look.

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in her beautiful gown and there is no doubt that she is an absolute stunner. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani

