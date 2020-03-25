Just In
- 1 hr ago Gudi Padwa 2020: Sonali Bendre’s Throwback Saree Look Inspires Us To Dress Up For The Festival
-
- 1 hr ago How To Handle COVID-19 Dead Bodies
- 2 hrs ago Krystle D’Souza’s Photoshoot In Printed Pantsuit And Blazer Dress Is All About Slaying It In Style
- 3 hrs ago Ugadi 2020: Lakshmi Bomb Actress Lakshmi Manchu Gives Impressive Saree Goals
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Harley Davidson Iron 883 BS6 Model Price Announced: Rs 51,000 More Expensive Than BS4 Models
- News Modi commander, people foot soldiers: Chidambaram extends support to PM on COVID-19
- Technology Coronavirus Covid-19: Amazon, Flipkart Temporarily Suspend Services In India
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor To Star In The Hindi Remake Of THIS Telugu Rom-Com?
- Sports Disappointed about Olympics being deferred, will continue to stay focused on our goals: Rani Rampal and Manpreet Singh
- Finance Sensex Ends 1861 Points higher As US Agrees On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Manali This Summer
Malaika Arora Is An Absolute Stunner In Her Silver Bodycon Mermaid Gown
Malaika Arora has been giving her fans fashion goals during the self-quarantine time with her gorgeous photoshoots. After stunning us in a shimmery dual-toned gown, the Dabangg actress came up with another jawjaw-dropping attire. Dressed in a sequin silver bodycon mermaid gown, Malaika flaunted her curves, which left us awestruck. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Malaika Arora donned a full-sleeved high-neck collar sequinned silver bodycon gown, which came from the label Atelier Zuhra. It was a mermaid gown, which was accentuated by white feather detailing. Her gown featured small trail that added dramatic quotient to her look. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Housefull 2 actress opted to ditch the accessories and instead upped her look with red nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva left her side-parted straight tresses loose that enhanced her look.
Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in her beautiful gown and there is no doubt that she is an absolute stunner. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani
ALSO READ: Krystle D'Souza's Photoshoot In Printed Pantsuit And Blazer Dress Is All About Slaying It In Style