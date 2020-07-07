Madhubala Actress Drashti Dhami Give Major Bridesmaids Fashion Goals In Her Pretty Cream Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for playing the role of Dr. Muskaan in Dill Mill Gayye, Geet Handa in Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Drashti Dhami is one of the most established actresses of Indian television. Apart from acting, she has also impressed us with her dancing skills, fitness, and fashion choices. Her fashion wardrobe has many such outfits, which you would definitely want to own. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram feed to share a picture, where she was seen dressed in a cream-hued lehenga. Drashti looked extremely beautiful and her lehenga looked perfect for bridesmaids. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Drashti Dhami donned a cream-hued beautiful lehenga and looked super stunning. Her lehenga was accentuated by golden embellished patterns and she teamed it up with a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline light khaki colour choli. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress completed her look with a sheer matching dupatta that featured silver and black dotted prints. On the jewellery front, the diva accessorised her look with a pearl-detailed gold-toned maangtikka, a pair of drop earrings, a heavy necklace, maroon and golden bangles, and bracelets, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Drashti slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and matte light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress pulled all her side-parted tresses into a side braided tail and looked lovely.

We really liked this simple and sober lehenga of Drashti Dhami. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Drashti Dhami