Drashti Dhami's Comfy Printed Dress Is All You Need While You Work At Home

With her brilliant performance in the serials like Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala, Geet and many others, Drashti Dhami has secured her place not just in the industry but also in the hearts of her fans. Apart from that, Drashti has impressed us on fashion front too. Recently, she posted a picture on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting a beautiful printed maxi dress. With her easy-breezy outfit, she gave us major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Drashti Dhami donned a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline full-length greenish-blue dress and looked gorgeous. Her maxi dress was accentuated by multi-hued (pink, yellow and green) floral patterns and intricate red-hued printed border. The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress accessorised her look with a chain neckpiece, green and yellow-hued bangles, a pair of anklet, and red nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Drashti slightly contoured her face and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actress left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and perfectly curled the ends.

We really liked Drashti Dhami's printed dress and it's exactly what all of us need to stay comfy all day long while working at home. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Drashti Dhami

