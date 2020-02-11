ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan Oozes Oomph In A Strapless Electric Dress And Colourful Bodysuit-Swimskirt

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of her most-awaited upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, which is scheduled to hit the theatres this Valentine's day. During the film's promotional rounds, the actress has been making stunning appearances in her gorgeous outfits. Recently, Sara came up with two more outfits- one was a black-hued electric dress while the other was multi-hued bodysuit paired with swim skirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actress looked picture-perfect in her both outfits. So, let us take a close look at her dresses and decode it.

    Sara Ali Khan In A Black Electric Dress

    Sara Ali Khan donned a strapless black and silver-hued electric dress by Amit Aggarwal and looked stunning. Her mini dress featured frock-style structure and she paired it with matching pointed pumps. The diva went accessory-free and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, blue-hued kohl and eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Sara let loose her mid-parted curled locks, which suited her well.

    Sara Ali Khan In A Colourful Bodysuit And Swim Skirt

    Sara Ali Khan looked extremely beautiful in her colourful combination of bodysuit and swim skirt, which came from Shivan & Narresh's Mujigay collections. Talking about her bodysuit, it was a halter-neck multi-hued bodysuit, which was accentuated by beaded collar and poppy hibiscus belt. She teamed it up with a pretty kurt swim skirt. The actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and ditched all kinds of accessories. She pulled up her tresses into a high long ponytail. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

    What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
