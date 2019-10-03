Kriti Sanon Gives Classy Traditional Goals With An Ivory-Golden Anarkali At Swasth India Event Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Luka Chuppi actress, Kriti Sanon is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Housefull 4. Yesterday, the actress took out some time from her busy schedule to attend the Swasth India event, organised by NDTV on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, where Amitabh Bachchan was also in attendance. For the event, Kriti opted for a beautiful white-gold combination anarkali, and looked absolutely elegant. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode her look.

So, at Swasth Bharat event, Kriti Sanon was spotted in a notched collar double-breated six-buttoned full-sleeved white anarkali by Mohammed Mazhar. The golden-striped cinched waist added structure to her attire. The bodice and the sleeves of her anarkali were accentuated by golden gota-pati work while the hem of her multi-layered asymmetrical anarkali was enhnced by embellished butterfly patterns. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Heropanti actress paired her beautiful ensemble with matching bottoms. Kriti completed her look with a pair of intricate-detailed gold and ivory juttis by Needle Dust, which was enhanced by bead work. She ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with white-pearled gold-toned jhumkis by Curio Cottage. She upped her look with a golden nail lacquer.

On the makeup front, the Raabta actress spruced up her look with soft contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon pulled back her mid-parted streaked tresses into a low wavy ponytail.

We really loved Kriti Sanon's ivory anarkali. Also, her hairdo went well with her look. Kriti Sanon looked classy and elegant. Her beautiful anarkali is absolutely perfect for a traditional day or any festival.

What are your thoughts on her sophisticated ensemble? Do let us know in the comment section.