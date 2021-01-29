Konkona Sen Sharma’s Latest Outfits Are Totally Stunning And Soothing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The prolific actress, writer, and director, Konkona Sen Sharma has among the most distinctive fashion sensibility too in the Indian film industry. The Ramprasad ki tehrvi actress recently gave us interesting fashion goals and she was styled by Damini Das. She wore two interesting outfits - one was a saree and the other one was a dress. Well, Konkona certainly inspired us to wear something beyond the usual and we have decoded her two outfits for you.

Konkona Sen Sharma's Long Black Dress

The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare impressed us with her dress that came from Injiri. It was the Dhordo dress from the label that was crafted from organic cotton. This dress of hers incorporated resist dye and was flared with a round-neckline. The long stark black dress also featured stripes and patterns in muted tones. Konkona paired her dress with a white collared shirt and white sports shoes, which went well with her dress. She upped her look with a pair of metallic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted neat bun completed her look.

Konkona Sen Sharma's Blue Saree Look

Konkona Sen Sharma also made a strong case for floral patterns and pastel blue hue with this saree of hers. She wore a soothing blue saree that was highlighted by light floral patterns but the border of her saree was the darker shade of blue in comparison and featured floral accents in a white hue and striped prints. She teamed her saree with a sky-blue shirt that looked so amazing with her saree. In fact, Konkona captioned her picture, "When you don't have a matching blouse!" She notched up her look with a statement silver-pendant neckpiece and complementing bangles. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo was adorned with white flowers and that rounded out her avatar.

Pictures Courtesy: Gourab