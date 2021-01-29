Just In
- 26 min ago Jacqueline Fernandez Nails Pink And Blue Eye Makeup Looks, Which One Would You Like To Try?
-
- 1 hr ago What Are The Adverse Effects Of Vanaspati?
- 2 hrs ago Of Socks And Hoodie, Sara Ali Khan Will Show You How To Keep Warm And Rock The Winter Dress Look
- 2 hrs ago Parul Yadav’s Sea Green Classic Tulle Lehenga Is What You Must Add To Your Festive Wardrobe
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka 2nd year PUC exam dates announced! Check details
- Sports Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20: 1st semifinal: Tamil Nadu drub Rajasthan to enter final
- Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: Benchmark Display, Camera, And Performance
- Finance Top 5 Public & Private Sector Banks That Offer Up To 6.75% Returns On Tax Saving FDs
- Movies Firsts Season 4 Review: This One Is An Adorable Take On A Quirky Arranged Marriage
- Education GATE 2021: Watch IIT Bombay Releases Video Explaining Exam Day Guidelines
- Automobiles 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased Ahead Of Unveil Next Month: Will It Break The Speed Barrier Again?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In North India In February 2021
Konkona Sen Sharma’s Latest Outfits Are Totally Stunning And Soothing
The prolific actress, writer, and director, Konkona Sen Sharma has among the most distinctive fashion sensibility too in the Indian film industry. The Ramprasad ki tehrvi actress recently gave us interesting fashion goals and she was styled by Damini Das. She wore two interesting outfits - one was a saree and the other one was a dress. Well, Konkona certainly inspired us to wear something beyond the usual and we have decoded her two outfits for you.
Konkona Sen Sharma's Long Black Dress
The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare impressed us with her dress that came from Injiri. It was the Dhordo dress from the label that was crafted from organic cotton. This dress of hers incorporated resist dye and was flared with a round-neckline. The long stark black dress also featured stripes and patterns in muted tones. Konkona paired her dress with a white collared shirt and white sports shoes, which went well with her dress. She upped her look with a pair of metallic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted neat bun completed her look.
Konkona Sen Sharma's Blue Saree Look
Konkona Sen Sharma also made a strong case for floral patterns and pastel blue hue with this saree of hers. She wore a soothing blue saree that was highlighted by light floral patterns but the border of her saree was the darker shade of blue in comparison and featured floral accents in a white hue and striped prints. She teamed her saree with a sky-blue shirt that looked so amazing with her saree. In fact, Konkona captioned her picture, "When you don't have a matching blouse!" She notched up her look with a statement silver-pendant neckpiece and complementing bangles. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo was adorned with white flowers and that rounded out her avatar.
So, which ensemble of Konkona Sen Sharma's did you like more? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: Gourab