Konkona Sen Sharma Exudes Vintage Vibes With Her Textural Wedding-perfect Sari

    Actress and director, Konkona Sen Sharma gave us a sari goal recently. A Death In The Gunj director is attending the Busan Film Festival in South Korea and on one of the occasions, she flaunted a sari. Konkona looked radiant and graceful in her ensemble. With her sari look, she also exuded vintage vibes. Styled by Who Wore What When, we totally loved her traditional avatar and we have decoded the look for you.

    So, the Wake Up Sid actress wore an Anavila sari for the screening of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. It was a plain understated sari and with this texured sari, Konkona taught us that elegance is about simplicity. It was a zari warp and weft sari, which the actress and director pulled off elegantly. She teamed her sari with a complementing half-sleeved blouse. Her exquisite sari seemed perfect for wedding and other formal occasions.

    Konkona Sen Sharma's styling was meticulously done with ruby jewellery. She notched up her look with ruby drop earrings and a complementing ring, which came from the label, Diosa by Darshan Dave. Her makeup was nude-toned with smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The middle-parted flowy bun elevated her ethnic look. Konkona Sen Sharma looked a class apart. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
