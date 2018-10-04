ENGLISH

Konkona Sen Sharma's All-black Outfit Radiates Modern-day Vibes

By
Konkona Sen Sharma fashion

Konkona Sen Sharma's fashion is individualistic. The seasoned actress dresses up like no other and is also a proud advocate of Indian handlooms. She has quite an affinity for the colour black and the recent look of hers clearly proved that. Konkona was papped and she was all smiles, as she posed effortlessly for the shutterbugs.

Writer and Director of 'A Death In the Gunj', Konkona was spotted wearing an all-black outfit. She gave us a solid office wear idea and we thought she looked really impressive. Konkona paired her shirt with flared bottoms. Her attire quite evidently exuded modern day vibes. So, she wore a structured black-hued shirt, which was quarter-sleeved and spruced up by a metallic touch.

Konkona Sen Sharma style

The actress paired her shiny shirt with wrap-around bottoms, which seemed like a cross between pant and a skirt. The bottom of her attire came with beaded drawstrings. Konkona teamed her attire with black sandals and carried a big red bag with her. She wore chic bracelets to accentuate her look.

Her makeup was beautifully done and the side-swept hairdo rounded off Konkona Sen Sharma's look. So, how many of you want to try out this look? Tell us in the comment section.

