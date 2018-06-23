Konkona Sen Sharma Looked Ethereal In This Earthy Outfit At IIFA 2018

Sophistication is what comes to our mind when we think of Konkona Sen Sharma. We admire the actress as she always chooses eco-friendly wears. Not only that, Konkona's style is individualistic and regal. Mostly, she dons white hued attires or outfits dipped in muted tones.

This time at IIFA 2018 in Thailand was no different when Konkona graced the green carpet wearing attire that made us go 'wow'. The dusky beauty looked as graceful as ever and wore something totally different from other divas. Well, be it her movies or outfits, we can always expect Konkona to surprise us.

For the glittering evening, Konkona sported a polo neck sweater top and teamed it with a sheer metallic bottom. Her half-sleeved top was a bit baggy and featured ruffled accents that made her outfit look so dramatic. Her bottoms were dipped in navy blue hue like her top but were more structural and cloaked with a matching sheer layering.

Konkona's makeup was to die for. Her smoky eyes and pink-hued lips were spot-on. Her middle-parted impeccable hairdo perfectly complemented her outfit. And she accessorised her look with tribal jhumkis that we thought was a wonderful addition.

Well, Konkona you raised the fashion bar at IIFA 2018 and wooed us again. Don't you all think she looked awesome? Let us know your views in the comments section.