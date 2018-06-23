Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Konkona Sen Sharma Looked Ethereal In This Earthy Outfit At IIFA 2018

By Devika
Konkona Sen Sharma IIFA 2018

Sophistication is what comes to our mind when we think of Konkona Sen Sharma. We admire the actress as she always chooses eco-friendly wears. Not only that, Konkona's style is individualistic and regal. Mostly, she dons white hued attires or outfits dipped in muted tones.

This time at IIFA 2018 in Thailand was no different when Konkona graced the green carpet wearing attire that made us go 'wow'. The dusky beauty looked as graceful as ever and wore something totally different from other divas. Well, be it her movies or outfits, we can always expect Konkona to surprise us.

For the glittering evening, Konkona sported a polo neck sweater top and teamed it with a sheer metallic bottom. Her half-sleeved top was a bit baggy and featured ruffled accents that made her outfit look so dramatic. Her bottoms were dipped in navy blue hue like her top but were more structural and cloaked with a matching sheer layering.

Konkona's makeup was to die for. Her smoky eyes and pink-hued lips were spot-on. Her middle-parted impeccable hairdo perfectly complemented her outfit. And she accessorised her look with tribal jhumkis that we thought was a wonderful addition.

Well, Konkona you raised the fashion bar at IIFA 2018 and wooed us again. Don't you all think she looked awesome? Let us know your views in the comments section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue