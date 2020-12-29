Criminal Justice Season 2: Kirti Kulhari Exudes Positive Vibes In Her Green Printed Saree And It’s Beautiful! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Kirti Kulhari is on a slaying spree as she is promoting her web series Criminal Justice Season 2. It was just a few days ago when the actress slayed in a red saree and left us stunned. And now, she is all out there flaunting her another saree look. She took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from the photoshoot. Dressed in a green printed saree, the diva looked gorgeous as ever and exuded fresh and positive vibes in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Kirti Kulhari was decked up in a beautiful green saree, which came from the label JJ Valaya. Her saree was accentuated by blossoming intricate yellow floral prints and subtle light-green floral patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a sleeveless dark-green blouse. The Pink actress completed her look with a pair of heels from Pastels and Pop and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and multiple necklaces, that came from Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, white-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a low braided tail and looked elegant.

So, what do you think about Kirti Kulhari's this saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kirti Kulhari