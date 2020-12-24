Just In
And We Are Speechless! Kirti Kulhari Gives Us An Ultimate Regal Wedding-Perfect Look In Her Saree
Kirti Kulhari gave us the ultimate traditional outfit goal. The Four More Shots Please! actress, who is busy promoting Criminal Justice Season 2 these days, totally gave us vintage fashion goal. Styled by Who Wore What When, it wasn't just her saree that was striking but also her jewellery and makeup that accentuated her look. We have decoded this saree look of hers for you.
So, the Pink actress was dressed to perfection in a red saree. She wore the red chilli festive linen saree, which was designed by Anavila. It was a gorgeous and understated linen saree that was pleated impeccably and featured a golden border. Kirti Kulhari paired her red saree with a matching red kaftan blouse that was enhanced by sheer flared sleeves and totally went well with her saree. This saree of hers is absolutely ideal if you are looking forward to attending a wedding.
Like we aforementioned that it wasn't just her saree which had our attention, her jewellery game was strong too - full points to the styling team here! She wore a delicate and striking neckpiece that added to the regal effect and was from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. It was an exquisite neckpiece and her makeup marked by red lip shade, soft pink blush, subtle kohl with nude eye shadow, and a red bindi elevated her style quotient. The middle-parted braided hairdo completed her look. Kirti Kulhari left us speechless with her saree look. So, what do you think about her saree attire? Let us know that.
Pictures Credit: Chandrahas Prabhu