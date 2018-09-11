Subscribe to Boldsky
Kiara Advani's Red Separates Will Make You Want To Ditch The Party Dresses

Kiara Advani Lust Stories

Kiara Advani looked red-hot as she graced the launch event in New Delhi. The actress wore glamorous separates and looked every inch gorgeous. Though Kiara's attire was difficult to pull off, she carried it like a pro.

Kiara Advani fashion

Her ravishing outfit featured a halter-necked structured blouse, which had frilly and flared sleeves. Well, that gave her ensemble a dramatic touch and made her blouse notches sexier. Also, her blouse was pretty backless, which added to the sexiness quotient. The 'Lust Stories' actress teamed it with matching pants, which were straight-fit, structural, but marked by a slightly exaggerated hemline.

Kiara Advani style

It was a classy outfit and a tad bit revealing too. Kiara's accessory for the event was her super confidence. She left her long straight tresses loose and made a statement with a simple hair clip. Kiara's makeup was natural and refreshing. It was highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade, complementing eyeshadow, and soft kohl.

Kiara Advani western looks

Well, Kiara gave us an outstanding outfit of the day. We loved her ensemble. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

