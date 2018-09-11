Kiara Advani's Red Separates Will Make You Want To Ditch The Party Dresses

Kiara Advani looked red-hot as she graced the launch event in New Delhi. The actress wore glamorous separates and looked every inch gorgeous. Though Kiara's attire was difficult to pull off, she carried it like a pro.

Her ravishing outfit featured a halter-necked structured blouse, which had frilly and flared sleeves. Well, that gave her ensemble a dramatic touch and made her blouse notches sexier. Also, her blouse was pretty backless, which added to the sexiness quotient. The 'Lust Stories' actress teamed it with matching pants, which were straight-fit, structural, but marked by a slightly exaggerated hemline.

It was a classy outfit and a tad bit revealing too. Kiara's accessory for the event was her super confidence. She left her long straight tresses loose and made a statement with a simple hair clip. Kiara's makeup was natural and refreshing. It was highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade, complementing eyeshadow, and soft kohl.

Well, Kiara gave us an outstanding outfit of the day. We loved her ensemble. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.