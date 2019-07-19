Just In
Katrina Kaif's Holiday Style Is So Fuss-Free That You Would Want To Copy Her
Katrina Kaif seems to be clearly enjoying her holidays in Mexico. The actress recently celebrated her birthday and had been giving us swimwear goals. However, now she took a break from swimsuits and wowed us with with her casual outfits. No, she didn't don fancy or trendy outfits - Katrina rather kept it simple and inspired us.
So, her holiday outfits were something that most of us would have related to. In the first pic, she simply paired a top with denim shorts, while she was all smiles. Katrina wore a cute white top that was ruffled and she paired it with sky blue distressed denim shorts. This seemed like a fresh, no makeup look and she left her voluminous long tresses loose. Katrina Kaif looked so adorable.
In the second pic, she was clicked in a dress. With a coffee cup in her hand, the actress looked awesome in her beige dress that was sleeveless and intricately done. We loved her flowy dress as it was a humble one and seemed so fuss-free. Katrina paired her dress with bondage-inspired heels. She looked pretty as a peach. So, how did you find Katrina Kaif's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.